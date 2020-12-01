Covestro Launches 2021 Trendy Colors for its PC Resins

Fifteen trendy colors of the color matrix RAL Color Feeling 2021+ have been introduced in the PC resins offered by Covestro, Pittsbrugh, Penn. The colors from this matrix--an important guide to the color trends that will determine the product, industrial and architectural design of the future, were developed in cooperation with RAL, a leading provider of color standards. This is the first time the versatile plastic has been colored in the colors of a RAL color fan. The project is one example of Covestro's commitment to researching solutions for Color, Material, Finish (CMF) design.

RAL was founded in 1925 and introduced the first industrial color standard, which became widely accepted as an accurate color reference. As a provider of color matching services, the company today offers comprehensive color tools and solutions for a wide range of industries and sectors.

Even the same colors in different materials lead to subtle changes in the visual experience. To ensure accurate and fast color matching, Covestro's color and design centers in Italy, Thailand, India and China worked together with RAL on solutions and completed the matching of the 15 trend colors within just one month. In September this year, Covestro used the RAL color codes for the first time in the company's two CMF trend reports for the automotive as well as electronics and appliance industries.

Said Dr. Christopher Stillings, v.p. and global head of Covestro’s Color & Design in the Polycarbonates segment, "As an internationally recognized color matching system, RAL offers professional color cards for industrial design applications that require the highest level of color accuracy. "As one of the leading polycarbonate suppliers, Covestro is not only a pioneer in the research and development of material technologies, but also has strong color and design teams worldwide. Our collaboration with RAL underlines the precision that our polycarbonate materials provide for color matching."

Going forward, as part of its Open Innovation initiative, Covestro plans to explore opportunities to collaborate with global color standards providers to provide additional CMF design and implementation solutions for PC materials. With these solutions, Covestro aims to inspire more partners to develop efficient, creative designs to ultimately deliver value to customers.

