DSM, Adaptive3D Partner to Commercialize New 3D Printable Photopolymer

The partnership will guarantee the availability of the new material in production volumes worldwide.

News Post: 5/29/2019

Related Topics:

DSM will help produce, distribute and sell Adaptive3D’s newest product, Soft ToughRubber, a new 3D printable photopolymer. 

DSM invested in Adaptive3D Technologies earlier in 2019, and now partners with the company to sell, distribute and produce Soft ToughRubber, Adaptive3D’s new material. Soft ToughRubber will enable new developments in in anatomical medical models as well as in wearable electronics or consumer products such as audio earbuds. The material reportedly combines the feel and mechanical properties of silicone with the resolution and surface finish that Digital Light Processing (DLP) decorating">printing provides.

Editor Pick

DuPont Introduces New 3D Printing Materials

New pelletized grades reportedly offer customers greater manufacturing agility and cost-effectiveness.

News

Winners of the Leadership and People’s Choice Awards Announced at Re|focus

DSM, Adaptive3D Partner to Commercialize New 3D Printable Photopolymer

Erema and Sipa's Xtreme Renew Recycling Technology Wins World Packaging Award

DuPont Introduces New 3D Printing Materials

New PLASTICS Report Shows Viable Market for Recycled Plastic Bumpers