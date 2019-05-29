DSM, Adaptive3D Partner to Commercialize New 3D Printable Photopolymer

Related Topics: Additive Manufacturing

DSM will help produce, distribute and sell Adaptive3D’s newest product, Soft ToughRubber, a new 3D printable photopolymer.

DSM invested in Adaptive3D Technologies earlier in 2019, and now partners with the company to sell, distribute and produce Soft ToughRubber, Adaptive3D’s new material. Soft ToughRubber will enable new developments in in anatomical medical models as well as in wearable electronics or consumer products such as audio earbuds. The material reportedly combines the feel and mechanical properties of silicone with the resolution and surface finish that Digital Light Processing (DLP) decorating">printing provides.