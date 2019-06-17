DSM Further Strengthens Position in High-Performance Specialty TPEs

With the operational launch of a new production line for its Arnitel PBT-based copolyester TPEs in Emmen, the Netherlands, DSM Engineering Plastics (U.S. office in Troy, Mich., has further strengthened its position in high-performance specialty polymers. Global capacity is being expanded by 20%, which will enable greater supply flexibility and security.

According to global business director Lu Zhang, the company is seeing increasing demand for Arnitel in various automotive, consumer and industrial applications. These materials are globally known for their unique combination of elasticity, high-temperature resistance and mechanical properties, as well as excellent processing characteristics. The Arnitel TPEs lead in high-temperature automotive TPE applications, including hot charge ducts in turbo systems that have major mass reduction for vacuum brake tubing vs. rubber hoses. These specialty TPEs are increasingly being used as a lighter, greener alternative to conventional rubbers in automotive applications—reducing environmental impact and, ultimately, system costs.