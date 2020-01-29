FCS Opens Production Plant in India

During January’s Plastvision even in Mumbai, Taiwan’s Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. (FCS) announced its newest production facility, located in Ahmedabad, India. At present, the operation, which was incorporated in August 2019, has the capacity to build 300 injection molding machines annually. The FB-280R multi-component injection molding machine on display at Plastivision was actually manufactured in India at the new plant, according to FCS.

Once completed in 2023, FCS says the new 430,000-ft2 production plant will have annual production capacity up to 1000 machines, building presses ranging from 100-ton servo-driven machines up to 3000-ton two-platen units. At an event at Plastvision announcing the facility, Ken Cheng, managing director of FCS India, said that FCS has been operating in the Indian market for 20 years with more than 600 FCS machines installed and running.

India’s growing plastics industry and relative lack of domestic supply has made the country a popular destination for machinery manufacturers. According to data released by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) at Taipei Plas 2018, India was the third largest destination of China’s plastics and rubber machinery exports behind the U.S. and Vietnam. Of Taiwan’s $1.16 billion worth of plastics and rubber machinery exports in 2017, 7.9 percent ($9.17 million) went to India, trailing only China and Vietnam. That year, exports to India were up 44.1 percent year over year.

India’s imports have continued to grow rapidly in recent years, rising from $680 million in 2014; to $737 million in 2015; $874 million in 2016; and $978 million in 2017. Taiwan was the fourth largest importer of plastics and rubber machinery into India in 2017, accounting for 9.5 percent (just behind Japan’s 9.6%). Year over year, India’s imports of Taiwanese plastics and rubber machinery grew 62.7% from 2016 to 2017.

Taiwan’s FCS announced its newest production facility, located in India, at the Plastvision show in Mumbai in January.