Husky Announces Digital Event

Husky Injection Molding Systems has announced a two-day interactive online event. Experience Husky will take place from January 13-14, 2021, giving attendees an opportunity to engage and network with Husky experts and fellow industry leaders from all around the world.

John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO, said in a release that while the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the ability to meet face to face, it has also accelerated a shift to digital events, which fits into the company’s broader digitization strategy.

“Our upcoming virtual Experience Husky platform is an extension of our ongoing initiatives to integrate digitalization into every aspect of our operations,” Galt said, “for the purpose of not only streamlining and automating our manufacturing processes, but to make interactions with customers faster and more convenient.”

Husky said the event will feature information on how to thrive and adapt during the pandemic, as well business and technology updates from the company. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Husky representative and fellow participants, as well as view webinars and presentations from Husky subject matter experts. In addition, they can take a virtual tour of Husky campuses all around the world.

The event will be split between injection molding on the first day and food/beverage packaging trends on the second, with 19 presentations in total over both days of varying lengths.

