Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Mastip Inc. New Headquarters in Jackson, WI.
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Husky Announces Digital Event

Experience Husky will be a two-day interactive virtual event that will include webinars and presentations from subject matter experts; virtual tours of Husky campuses; and more.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Husky Injection Molding Systems has announced a two-day interactive online event. Experience Husky will take place from January 13-14, 2021, giving attendees an opportunity to engage and network with Husky experts and fellow industry leaders from all around the world.

John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO, said in a release that while the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the ability to meet face to face, it has also accelerated a shift to digital events, which fits into the company’s broader digitization strategy.

“Our upcoming virtual Experience Husky platform is an extension of our ongoing initiatives to integrate digitalization into every aspect of our operations,” Galt said, “for the purpose of not only streamlining and automating our manufacturing processes, but to make interactions with customers faster and more convenient.”

Husky said the event will feature information on how to thrive and adapt during the pandemic, as well business and technology updates from the company. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Husky representative and fellow participants, as well as view webinars and presentations from Husky subject matter experts. In addition, they can take a virtual tour of Husky campuses all around the world.

The event will be split between injection molding on the first day and food/beverage packaging trends on the second, with 19 presentations in total over both days of varying lengths.

Experience Husky

Experience Husky will take place from January 13-14, 2021

RELATED CONTENT

Mastip High Performance Systems

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature