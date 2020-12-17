Husky Announces Digital Event
Experience Husky will be a two-day interactive virtual event that will include webinars and presentations from subject matter experts; virtual tours of Husky campuses; and more.
Husky Injection Molding Systems has announced a two-day interactive online event. Experience Husky will take place from January 13-14, 2021, giving attendees an opportunity to engage and network with Husky experts and fellow industry leaders from all around the world.
John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO, said in a release that while the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the ability to meet face to face, it has also accelerated a shift to digital events, which fits into the company’s broader digitization strategy.
“Our upcoming virtual Experience Husky platform is an extension of our ongoing initiatives to integrate digitalization into every aspect of our operations,” Galt said, “for the purpose of not only streamlining and automating our manufacturing processes, but to make interactions with customers faster and more convenient.”
Husky said the event will feature information on how to thrive and adapt during the pandemic, as well business and technology updates from the company. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Husky representative and fellow participants, as well as view webinars and presentations from Husky subject matter experts. In addition, they can take a virtual tour of Husky campuses all around the world.
The event will be split between injection molding on the first day and food/beverage packaging trends on the second, with 19 presentations in total over both days of varying lengths.
Experience Husky will take place from January 13-14, 2021
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Dry PET for Container Applications
PET is extremely hygroscopic, highly moisture sensitive, and one of the toughest challenges to dry. Here are the basic principles of doing it right for rigid packaging applications
-
Novel High-Temperature Nylon Debuts
A new class of semi-aromatic, high-temperature nylons is being introduced to the U.S. by Kuraray America in N.Y.C.
-
The New Lightweights: Injection Molded 'Hybrid' Composites Spur Auto Innovation
A thermoplastic composite technology that emerged just a couple of years ago promises to make dramatic strides within the next two years in automotive mass production of structural components.