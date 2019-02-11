Industry 4.0 Advances with New Euromap Interface for Fluid Temperature Controllers

One year after publication of the first draft (a so-called Release Candidate), the finished specification for the OPC UA-based interface for fluid temperature-control devices (Euromap 82.1) has been released by Euromap, the European association of plastics and rubber machinery makers (see Oct. 15, 2018 Blog post). As part of the developing resources for Industry 4.0 “smart factories,” the standardized interface is meant to simplify interaction of devices in a production cell, independent of the make or model of the devices. With this interface, temperature-control unit (TCU) settings could be made directly from the injection machine and relevant quality data could be viewed on the press controller.