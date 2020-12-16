Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Packaging | 1 MINUTE READ

Italian Machine Tool Builder Sets up U.S. Operation

Firm furnishes CNC machines for sheet for tooling applications.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Italy’s Belotti SpA, a manufacturer of CNC machine tools, announces it has set up a U.S. operation,  Belotti America, Inc. that will be based in Irving, Texas, near DFW Airport.  Belotti builds medium- to large-sized 5-axis machining centers and are used to mill, trim and drill sheet and tooling. In sheet, applications include packaging, aerospace and transportation. 

“Our new location is perfectly centered to serve all of our North American customers and prospects” explains Loris Valsecchi, sales dir. of Belotti SpA. “With DFW Airport being one of the busiest airports in the world, we will be well positioned to serve our customers efficiently when the need arises for parts or service.”

Valsecchi adds, “We have great expectations for the American market, especially in aerospace, where we already have a good history. Through our direct presence, we aim at becoming an effective system-supplier, not only proposing milling machine tools, but actually bringing the extensive portfolio of our advanced solutions dedicated to aeronautical applications.”

The company has named Todd Hammer president & CEO of the newly established subsidiary.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology