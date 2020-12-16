Italian Machine Tool Builder Sets up U.S. Operation

Italy’s Belotti SpA, a manufacturer of CNC machine tools, announces it has set up a U.S. operation, Belotti America, Inc. that will be based in Irving, Texas, near DFW Airport. Belotti builds medium- to large-sized 5-axis machining centers and are used to mill, trim and drill sheet and tooling. In sheet, applications include packaging, aerospace and transportation.

“Our new location is perfectly centered to serve all of our North American customers and prospects” explains Loris Valsecchi, sales dir. of Belotti SpA. “With DFW Airport being one of the busiest airports in the world, we will be well positioned to serve our customers efficiently when the need arises for parts or service.”

Valsecchi adds, “We have great expectations for the American market, especially in aerospace, where we already have a good history. Through our direct presence, we aim at becoming an effective system-supplier, not only proposing milling machine tools, but actually bringing the extensive portfolio of our advanced solutions dedicated to aeronautical applications.”

The company has named Todd Hammer president & CEO of the newly established subsidiary.