Jason Sears Named President of Dri-Air Industries

Related Topics: Drying

Jason Sears has been named president of Dri-Air Industries, E. Windsor, Conn., succceeding Charlie Sears, Dri-Air founder and Jason’s father, who passed away recently. The firm’s Board of Directors announced the appointment recently.

Dri-Air is a leader in building compressed air and desiccant dryers for plastics processors. The company offers patented four-bed desiccant drying technology for faster drying of plastic pellets with no moving parts.

Sears has been an employee at Dri-Air for 30 years, beginning after school during his high school years learning such skills as welding, electrical wiring, painting, packing and machine assembly. He joined Dri-Air full-time in 1992 after earning his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

He has held positions in engineering new products, designing equipment for new applications, technical troubleshooting, manufacturing and customer service. He has been vice president of operations for more than five years.

”Charlie Sears was a great mentor, embracing all the good characteristics of a principled, customer service oriented, honorable person,” Jason Sears said. “Hard work and leading by example are valuable lessons I learned from my father. After he created a succession plan, we continued to work together very closely as Dri-Air grew and advanced its success.”

He added. “My commitment is to maintain Dri-Air at the same standards that have made it successful for 44 years…providing the best quality dryers that our customers deserve. At Dri-Air, the customer always will come first.”

In his his community, Jason Sears has focused on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) movement, taking an active role in the First Robotics program at the middle and high school levels. He has sponsored the Plastics dustry’s Plasti-Van at local schools.

Jason currently holds a position on the Plastics Industry Association Equipment Council and the NPE 2021 Content Committee, having participated in the NPE committee since 2015. He is also a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers.