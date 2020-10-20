Mack Marks 100th Anniversary With Bonuses for Employees

Back in 1995, custom molder and contract manufacturer Mack Group began setting aside cash to mark 100 years in business, and on Oct. 16 it distributed those monies—some $15 million—to employees in all its U.S. plants. The size of the bonus varied by length of employment and ranged from $5000 to $15,000.
When Mack marked its 75th anniversary in 1995, it flew all of its employees and their families to Disney World in Florida for a four-day trip. Noting that due to COVID a trip of any kind became impossible this year, the company said the bonuses are Mack’s way of saying thank you to all Mack “co-workers” for their contribution to the Company’s success.
“Mack co-workers have gone the extra mile for Mack—it is now Mack’s turn to go the extra mile for its people,” Don S. Kendall III, President and CEO said in a release.
Kendall’s grandfather, Donald S. Kendall, co-founded Mack Molding Co. with Kenneth W. Macksey in Little Falls, N.J. in 1920. Kendall’s interest in the burgeoning field of plastics molding grew out of his work as a chemist for the Thomas Edison Cos., where he experimented with the early thermoset resins urea and Bakelite.
Still privately-held, Mack operates 11 locations throughout Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Mexico, with a total of 1.5 million-ft2 of manufacturing space. At this point the company has roughly 2500 employees in the U.S. and Mexico.
Mack Molding celebrated its 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, 2020, distributing $15 million in bonuses to its employees.
