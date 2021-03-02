Managing Director Named for Newly Acquired Drive Company

AMKmotion GmbH + Co KG will be lead by Stefan Buchner effective March 1, following the earlier acquisition of the electric drive, control and industrial automation engineering technology business by the family owners of Arburg in January.

Buchner studied mechanical engineering at Regensburg University of Applied Sciences before working in the field of drive systems, controller technology and automation. Before assuming this new role, Buchner was responsible for the development, production and quality management departments at a medium-sized manufacturer of drive systems, controller technology and automation.

In a release, Arburg said the acquisition follows its long-running business strategy to expand its core competencies and associated areas of expertise in house, thereby enabling Arburg to “independently develop and manufacture all important core components of its products itself.”

Stefan Buchner is the new managing director of AMKmotion GmbH + Co KG.