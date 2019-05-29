New PLASTICS Report Shows Viable Market for Recycled Plastic Bumpers

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) recently released the results of the final two phases of the End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Recycling Demonstration Project. Phases II and III of the ELV Project demonstrated that recovering valuable thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) from ELV bumpers is feasible.

Launched in 2015, the ELV Project was designed to study the viability of collecting and recycling plastic car parts, including car bumpers, to eventually be broken down and used as materials to make new products.

Over the course of the three phases of research for the ELV Project, four plastic bales from four different sources were processed by three plastics recyclers across the U.S. and each bale sample met the range of quality that would make it eligible for use in a wide range of applications. From these findings, PLASTICS was able to create a directory of automotive recyclers who specialize in using ELV materials.

Following phases II and III, PLASTICS will share case studies from the ELV Project. There is a vested interest from brand owners in using recycled ELV bumpers in their manufacturing and design process.

To read the summary results from all ELV Project phases, click here.