Niigata Machinery Shifts U.S., Canadian Sales and Service to Absolute Haitian
The transition expands Absolute Haitian’s product offerings to include Niigata injection molding machines alongside its Haitian and Zhafir lines.
Japanese injection molding machine maker Niigata Machinery Co. Ltd., which was acquired by Haitian International in 2023, is transitioning sales and service of Niigata machines in the U.S. and Canada to Absolute Haitian effective March 1, 2025. Absolute Haitian, which represents Haitian in the U.S. and Canada, is based in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, with offices in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Parma, Ohio.
Founded in 2022, Niigata Machinery Co. Ltd. acquired the injection molding business of Niigata Machine Techno Co. Ltd. in 2023, with financial backing from Haitian International. The transition expands Absolute Haitian’s product offerings, with the company saying in a release that customers will benefit from a unified supplier by gaining access to a broader range of horizontal machines and vertical machines, and enhanced customer support infrastructure.
Niigata’s eighth-generation all-electric injection molding machine. Source: Niigata
This change coincides with the construction of new Niigata production facilities in Momoyama, Japan. Those investments will centralize research, product development, applications, engineering, manufacturing and support, with standard Niigata products, including horizontal and vertical electric injection molding machines, to be manufactured at the new factory.
Founded in 1895, Niigata expanded out from machine tool manufacturing in in 1963, when the company partnered with German firm Stube to produce its first injection molding machine. In 1984, the company introduced its first all-electric injection molding machine. Niigata Machine Techno USA was created in 2017, and in 2019, it restructured and designated Elk Grove Village, Illinois, as its North American headquarters which, until this announcement, handled injection molding machine sales, service, support, parts and repair throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Scaling New Heights With Vertical Integration
Eden Manufacturing was founded on a vision of vertical integration, adding advanced injection molding capabilities to a base of precision moldmaking and more recently bringing Swiss-type machining capabilities in-house.
Word Games: What’s a ‘Hybrid’?
Any molder will tell you there’s a difference in working with electric vs. hydraulic drives. Servohydraulic is still hydraulic; a hybrid machine is something different. Imprecise use of terms causes needless confusion.
LS Mtron’s Outsized NPE2024 Presence Jump-Starts Ambitious North American Market Goals
The Korean maker of injection molding machines featured eight machines in its nearly 14,000-square-foot booth with additional presses at Yushin and Incoe’s booths, as it targets 20% market share.