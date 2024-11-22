Niigata Machinery Shifts U.S., Canadian Sales and Service to Absolute Haitian

Japanese injection molding machine maker Niigata Machinery Co. Ltd., which was acquired by Haitian International in 2023, is transitioning sales and service of Niigata machines in the U.S. and Canada to Absolute Haitian effective March 1, 2025. Absolute Haitian, which represents Haitian in the U.S. and Canada, is based in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, with offices in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Parma, Ohio.

Founded in 2022, Niigata Machinery Co. Ltd. acquired the injection molding business of Niigata Machine Techno Co. Ltd. in 2023, with financial backing from Haitian International. The transition expands Absolute Haitian’s product offerings, with the company saying in a release that customers will benefit from a unified supplier by gaining access to a broader range of horizontal machines and vertical machines, and enhanced customer support infrastructure.

Niigata’s eighth-generation all-electric injection molding machine. Source: Niigata

This change coincides with the construction of new Niigata production facilities in Momoyama, Japan. Those investments will centralize research, product development, applications, engineering, manufacturing and support, with standard Niigata products, including horizontal and vertical electric injection molding machines, to be manufactured at the new factory.

Founded in 1895, Niigata expanded out from machine tool manufacturing in in 1963, when the company partnered with German firm Stube to produce its first injection molding machine. In 1984, the company introduced its first all-electric injection molding machine. Niigata Machine Techno USA was created in 2017, and in 2019, it restructured and designated Elk Grove Village, Illinois, as its North American headquarters which, until this announcement, handled injection molding machine sales, service, support, parts and repair throughout the U.S. and Canada.