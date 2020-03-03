Nordson Opens Pelletizing, Melt-Delivery Lab in N.C.

Nordson Corp. as cut the ribbon on what it calls an extensively equipped process laboratory to serve the Americas market for pelletizing systems and melt delivery equipment.

Installed at an existing Nordson facility in Hickory, N.C., the new laboratory has a pelletizing line with throughput capacity up to 1,000 lb/hr. The line includes a twin screw extruder, BKG pelletizer, Optigon self-cleaning process water and pellet drying system, and jet cleaner for removing polymer residue from die plates. Both underwater and water ring pelletizers are available for testing. Melt delivery components include three HiCon screen changers (backflush, continuous, and discontinuous types), a BlueFlow gear pump, and a HyFlex diverter valve. For evaluating materials to be processed, the facility also provides rheological analysis.

“The new BKG technical center is the latest example of Nordson’s global commitment to support the needs of customers and prospects with local, state-of-the-art laboratories,” notes Kevin Tuttle, business director for the Americas. “The move is part of our company’s overall strategy for business growth and our continued investment in the BKG Americas business.”

The laboratory enables existing and prospective customers to see BKG systems in operation for comparison with competing products, evaluate new formulations, carry on application development, and train equipment operators.

“The new Nordson BKG laboratory at Hickory enables customers and prospects to do application development and test runs without sacrificing productivity in their own plants,” adds Merritt Christian, market development manager. “Use of the laboratory is available on a rental basis, and processors can test new technologies in the strictest confidence. When required, Nordson will sign a non-disclosure agreement.”

Nordson operates process laboratories in Europe, the United States, and Asia, including BKG laboratories in Münster, Germany, Shanghai, China, and Chonburi, Thailand. “The new BKG laboratory in Hickory is Nordson’s first in the Americas, supporting the rapid growth in this region for our pelletizing and melt delivery systems,” states Tuttle.