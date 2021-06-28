PureCycle Signs Multi-Year Deal with Emerson for its Plantweb Digital Ecosystem

PureCycle Technologies opened its doors to stakeholders and also announced a multi-year digital technologies and service agreement with Emerson Process Management LLLP (Emerson) during the company's Investor Day Expo at its Ironton, Ohio recycling facility last week. PureCycle currently plans to build 50 additional 'born-digital' recycling facilities over the next 15 years, where it will produce virgin-like recycled polypropylene (rPP) from waste polypropylene (PP). Investors and strategic partners, including BMW i Ventures and Milliken & Co., received a tour of the facility, and saw PureCycle's efforts to scale production of rPP to an expanding list of market verticals.

Investor Day Expo featured tours of PureCycle's Feedstock Evaluation Unit (FEU), as well as presentations from management related to the purification process, technology and feedstock strategy. Investors and strategic partners also met PureCycle's operational leadership team, including Dustin Olson, chief manufacturing officer and Tamsin Ettefagh, chief sustainability officer.

PureCycle uses proprietary technology licensed from Procter & Gamble to recycle waste PP into ultra-pure rPP for myriad applications. The company chose Emerson's Plantweb digital ecosystem for its breadth of digital solutions, including intelligent sensors and control valves, advanced operations software and systems, cloud data management and analytics.

"We're more confident than ever in the scalability of our technology to meet demand for our virgin-like resin," said PureCycle CEO Mike Otworth. "Our recycling facilities will be born digital, and with Emerson's help, each PureCycle facility is expected to start up with the most advanced digital automation technologies available, allowing us to achieve faster project completion, and to have fully integrated systems and world-class operating performance."

PureCycle ultra-pure recycled polypropylene (rPP)