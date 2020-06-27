R&D/Leverage in Stretch-Blow Tooling Alliance with Aoki

R&D/Leverage designs and builds injection-stretch-blow tooling for PET containers.
Injection and blow mold maker R&D/Leverage USA has formed an alliance with Aoki Laboratory America, whereby R&D/Leverage will be the North American designer and tool builder for Aoki’s injection stretch-blow machines. “The alliance will bring improved service for tooling, complete mods, components and/or repairs all from one domestic source,” says Mike Stiles, CEO of R&D/Leverage. The company has an Aoki lab test machine at its headquarters in Lee’s Summit, Mo.
