6/27/2020

R&D/Leverage in Stretch-Blow Tooling Alliance with Aoki

A domestic source for tool design, build and repair for Aoki injection stretch-blow molding machines.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

R&D/Leverage designs and builds injection-stretch-blow tooling for PET containers.

Injection and blow mold maker R&D/Leverage USA has formed an alliance with Aoki Laboratory America, whereby R&D/Leverage will be the North American designer and tool builder for Aoki’s injection stretch-blow machines. “The alliance will bring improved service for tooling, complete mods, components and/or repairs all from one domestic source,” says Mike Stiles, CEO of R&D/Leverage. The company has an Aoki lab test machine at its headquarters in Lee’s Summit, Mo.

