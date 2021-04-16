Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Additives | 1 MINUTE READ

SI Issues Price Increase on Plastics Additives

Price hike is in response to changing market conditions and to ensure  security of supply.    

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

SI Group, Schenectady, New York, has issued a price increase of up to 20% depending on the product line and region for its portfolio of additives sold into the plastics market. Affected products included solid and liquid antioxidants, antioxidant blends, fully formulated additive NDB (not dust blends), UV stabilizers, impact modifiers and compatibilizers. The price increase is effective immediately, or as contracts allow, and is in addition to all previously announced increases. (In January, the company had issued an increase of up to 10% on all antioxidants.)

 

SI Group hikes prices of plastics additives

 

According to Chuck Reardon, v.p.  of  plastics solutions, the price increase is in response to changing market conditions and is required to ensure SI Group can continue to deliver high-quality additive solutions and security of supply to customers in the plastics industry. “Due to several global events, we continue to face freight and raw material cost escalation. The increase also reflects demand dynamics that impact our additives used in plastics.”

 

