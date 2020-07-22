Slide Products Offers Hazardous Aerosol Return Service

What is possibly the first hazardous aerosol return service offered in the plastics industry has been launched by aerosol mold products manufacturer Slide Products, Wheeling, Ill. The new service--Slide Hazardous Aerosol Return Program (SHARP), aims to help molders reduce hazardous waste disposal costs, keep hazmat out of the waste stream and protect the country’s ground water.

Through SHARP, manufacturers simply return used Slide-labeled aerosol cans to Slide Products for proper hazmat waste disposal. Moreover, SHARP is free. Manufacturers need only pay to return the used aerosols to Slide’s hazardous waste disposal team in Wheeling, Ill.

SHARP is the latest in a series of efforts taken by Slide to properly manage the hazardous waste it generates and reduce its impact on the environment, according to company president Michael Muth. “What sets Slide apart in the plastics industry is our commitment to sustainability. For example, any remnant chemical waste we produce is collected, incinerated and turned into energy sold back to the power company.” Muth notes that this both decreases the load placed on landfills and helps prevent dangerous materials from polluting the environment. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of mold releases, lubricants, cleaners, and rust preventives.