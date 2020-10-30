Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Recycled Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Topas COC Earns Certification as Recyclable Material in Europe

  Topas Advanced Polymers’ COC now certified as a recyclable polyolefin in Europe, and North America is next.  

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Germany’s Topas Advanced Polymers has announced that its Topas cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) products have earned certification as recyclable materials by the European independent testing lab, Institut cyclos-HTP, based in Aachen, Germany. Topas materials are the first COC resins in the industry to be deemed recyclable with PE and PP for film and injection molding uses.

Said Wilfried Hatke, Topas’ sales and marketing manager, EMEA,  “This designation (Topas as a recyclable polyolefin)  is a major development for brand owners, manufacturers, and processors who seek recycled packaging solutions to meet today’s sustainability needs. COC is a key enabler and opens many opportunities in shrink labels for decoration and other applications such as polyolefin-based high-barrier films and recyclable pouches.”

Topas COC certified as a recyclable polyolefin in Europe

The findings by Institut cyclos-HTP conclude that COC can be considered as valuable material in post-consumer LDPE, mixed polyolefin, and PP recycling streams. Consequently, PE and PP formulations modified with COC can be considered fully recyclable in their respective waste streams. Moreover, in view of the fact that current multilayer packaging usually contains PET, nylon 6, or other polymers required for a functional package, COC with its intrinsic stiffness and barrier properties can help to develop attractive, functional, and fully recyclable polyolefin solutions.

According to Tim Kneale, president of Topas Americas/Polyplastics, Farmingldale, Mich., North America is next. "We have multiple test protocols in progress."

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology