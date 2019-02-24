Toshiba Gains New Representation in Southeastern U.S.

Toshiba Machine America has signed Plastics Machinery, LLC to serve as its manufacturers’ rep agency in the southeastern U.S. Plastics Machinery will market and sell Toshiba’s full line of all-electric and servo hydraulic injection molding machines to plastics processors in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.

In a release, Toshiba’s National Sales Manager Chuck Gorman called Plastics Machinery “a solid addition to our team,” noting the firm’s strong presence in the region. Founded in 2004 and based in Franklin, Tenn., Plastics Machinery is co-owned by Sam Shellabarger and Allen Reeves. The company also represents a number of auxiliary and machine component suppliers.

Toshiba’s North American headquarters are in Elk Grove Village, Ill., but it maintains a service office in Woodstock, Ga.