Uniphase Doubles Size With $3 Million Expansion

ISO 9001:2015 certified custom injection molder and moldmaker Uniphase Inc. (St. Charles, Ill.) has completed a $3 million expansion. Initially the addition was planned to be completed in late 2021, but Uniphase said in a release that rise in demand generated from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to accelerate the construction.

A company spokesperson told Plastics Technology that Uniphase was able to accommodate the expansion within its existing lot. The addition is primarily warehouse space at this time, but it will give the company room to expand production in the future. At present, the expansion didn’t include any additional equipment or staff.

Prior to this expansion, Uniphase had operated multiple locations. Now it will centralize its operations, placing all its equipment in one building. The company’s tool room includes high speed CNC and EDM machining equipment. In injection molding, Uniphase has LSR, IML, insert and two-shot molding capabilities, with all-electric machines ranging in clamp force from 40 to 610 tons.

