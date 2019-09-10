  • PT Youtube
Extrusion Conference
9/10/2019

Use the Same End-of-Arm Tooling Across Cobot Brands

At east nine brands of cobots and light industrial robots can use the same OnRobot quick-change tooling.

OnRobot of Denmark aims to dramatically simplify automation by introducing end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) that can be used without modification in a wide range of collaborative robots (cobots). For users this means a single vendor and a single platform for programming and training. OnRobot says this is possible through two recent developments. One is its Digital I/O Converter Kit, which allows its EOAT to work with a number of collaborative and light industrial robot brands, including Universal Robots, Kuka, Fanuc, Doosan, Techman, Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Kawasaki and Nachi. The second is a new unified mechanical and communications interface for all OnRobot products, based on its Quick Changer, which is now integrated with all of the company’s products. An additional Dual Quick Changer offers the same capabilities while allowing the use of two tools in one cycle, maximizing robot utilization.

