Use the Same End-of-Arm Tooling Across Cobot Brands

OnRobot of Denmark aims to dramatically simplify automation by introducing end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) that can be used without modification in a wide range of collaborative robots (cobots). For users this means a single vendor and a single platform for programming and training. OnRobot says this is possible through two recent developments. One is its Digital I/O Converter Kit, which allows its EOAT to work with a number of collaborative and light industrial robot brands, including Universal Robots, Kuka, Fanuc, Doosan, Techman, Yaskawa, Mitsubishi, Kawasaki and Nachi. The second is a new unified mechanical and communications interface for all OnRobot products, based on its Quick Changer, which is now integrated with all of the company’s products. An additional Dual Quick Changer offers the same capabilities while allowing the use of two tools in one cycle, maximizing robot utilization.

RELATED CONTENT INJECTION MOLDING: Automation and Integration At K Show There were new presses of all stripes aplenty at K 2010, but the “wow” factor was supplied by automated work cells and integrated manu-facturing systems performing multiple operations before, during, and after molding.

K 2016 Preview: Injection Molding Adapting injection molding to the concept of Industry 4.0 is gaining momentum. At this show you’ll see that the interconnected, integrated “factory of the future” is almost here.

Modular ‘Adaptable Automation’ Makes IML More Economical Five years ago, in-mold labeling was just gaining traction among North American injection molders as a one-step approach to decorating without secondary operations.