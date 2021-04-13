Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Materials | 1 MINUTE READ

Blue Toners & Colorants for Enhanced Recyclability of PET Packaging

Avient’s new ColorMatrix Optica blue toners and colorants formulated for addition to virgin and recycled PET for injection and extrusion processes.  
#Elastomers #sustainability

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

New blue toners and colorants that are said to enhance the recyclability of PET packaging has been introduced by Avient Corp.. Formulated for addition to virgin PET and recycled PET (rPET), heat-stable ColorMatrix Optica blue toners work to correct and reduce the yellowing or color variation that typically occurs during the recycling process.

Variations in the aesthetic appearance of rPET, which can include yellowing and other color variations, as well as reduced processing efficiencies have been shown to be caused by multiple heat cycles, as the material is recovered and reused.

Avient's new ColorMatrix Optica for enhanced recycling of PET

The ColorMatrix Optica blue toners and colorants also incorporate the added benefits of ColorMatrix SmartHeat RHC technology for improved processing performance, which reportedly include:

 ▪  Improved bottle mechanical strength

 ▪  Reduced stoppages, blowouts, and scrap rates

 ▪  Reduced energy consumption during the bottle blowing process

RELATED CONTENT

Chemical Foaming Agents CFAs molding & extrusion

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine