3D-Printed Hot Runner Manifold

Previewed at K 2019, and now called the Streamrunner, the new hot runner systems from Hasco feature a 3D-printed manifold, granting molders greater design freedom. In a release, the company noted that it began investigating additive manufacturing as a means to fabricate hot runner manifolds back in 2016. Since then, Hasco says it has undertaken numerous studies and tests. Hasco said the official market launch at K 2019 generated strong interest, and since the show, there has been “a number” of successful customer projects using the technology, which the company has now dubbed Streamrunner.

By using additive manufacturing to create the hot runner manifold, Hasco says it can offer maximum design freedom. Flow channels can be configured with the optimum rheological layout, avoiding sharp edges, corners and areas with poor flow. By creating a smooth route for the melt through the manifold, the melt experiences much lower shear stress. Flow-optimized design also speeds up color changes, since the melt can be divided and deflected over larger radii.

Hasco says the complete absence of diverting elements allows the Streamrunner to be produced with a compact design, with a height of 26 mm. Tight spacing down to 18 mm is possible for high-cavity systems, depending on the application. Hasco says it can configure specific solutions tailored to individual applications on the basis of simulation analyses.

Hasco’s Streamrunner hot runner systems feature a 3D-printed manifold.