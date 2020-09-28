Additive Manufacturing: New Polypropylene Powder for Selective Laser Sintering

Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), an EOS company, has released its new polypropylene powder for use in selective laser sintering (SLS) AM: PP 400.

This material offers a 50% elongation of break, which reportedly provides better impact resistance for use in dynamic environments. In addition, no additives, such as absorbers, are required for use, allowing the material to retain the pure chemical component of the polymer as well as its performance. The powder also has high recyclability enabling low cost-per-part manufacturing.

Additional benefits of PP 400 include strong chemical resistance against acids, bases, salts, and more, enhanced processing stability, good recyclability, and excellent performance in objects requiring living hinges. Ideal applications include fluid systems, tanks and containers, piping, interior components on automobiles, and anything that comes in contact with corrosive fluids.

ALM’s polypropylene powder was developed in partnership with Braskem. This is the first commercial product launched under that partnership, which began in 2018. The material is now available for third-party industrial 3D printers and soon be available for EOS machines as well.