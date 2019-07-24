Additive Manufacturing: New Urethanes Product Platform

During K2019 in Dusseldorf, Huntsman will launch its Iroprint additive manufacturing platform, which contains three different kinds of urethane-based materials (resins, powders and filaments) that can be printed using a variety of additive manufacturing methods including stereolithography (SLA), high-speed sintering (HSS) and fused filament fabrication (FFF).

Initially, Huntsman is launching its range of Iroprint additive manufacturing materials in the global footwear and sports industry. Longer-term, Huntsman plans to roll its Iroprint additive manufacturing platform out across a wider range of applications and industries.

At launch, the Iroprint additive manufacturing platform includes:

Iroprint R resins: a range of soft, durable, one-component liquid resin systems that can be 3D printed using SLA, digital light processing (DLP) and other radiation-curing methods.

For companies looking to 3D print with powder-based materials, Iroprint P powders are a line of TPUs for HSS forms of printing.

Iroprint F filaments are a collection of TPU materials that have a consistent diameter and are designed for use with fused filament fabrication (FFF) and other extrusion-based printing techniques.