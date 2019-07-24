  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
7/24/2019

Additive Manufacturing: New Urethanes Product Platform

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Chemical company Huntsman will launch three different kinds of urethane-based materials (resins, powders and filaments), which can be printed using a variety of additive manufacturing methods.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

During K2019 in Dusseldorf, Huntsman will launch its Iroprint additive manufacturing platform, which contains three different kinds of urethane-based materials (resins, powders and filaments) that can be printed using a variety of additive manufacturing methods including stereolithography (SLA), high-speed sintering (HSS) and fused filament fabrication (FFF). 

Initially, Huntsman is launching its range of Iroprint additive manufacturing materials in the global footwear and sports industry. Longer-term, Huntsman plans to roll its Iroprint additive manufacturing platform out across a wider range of applications and industries.

At launch, the Iroprint additive manufacturing platform includes:

  • Iroprint R resins: a range of soft, durable, one-component liquid resin systems that can be 3D printed using SLA, digital light processing (DLP) and other radiation-curing methods.
  • For companies looking to 3D print with powder-based materials, Iroprint P powders are a line of TPUs for HSS forms of printing.
  • Iroprint F filaments are a collection of TPU materials that have a consistent diameter and are designed for use with fused filament fabrication (FFF) and other extrusion-based printing techniques. 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System