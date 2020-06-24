Additives: Cost-Effective Colorants for Wire & Cable Applications

A line of cost-effective colorants for wire & cable that are said to reliably achieve the performance levels required in a range of applications has been launched by PolyOne Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio.

OnColor WC Choice colorants are compatible with EVA and PE, and comprise a portfolio of 12 standard colors which reportedly allows for lower minimum order quantities and shorter lead times.

OnColor WC Choice colorants are commercially available in North and South America, with additional global availability pending. They are suitable for use in telecommunications, energy and power, and automotive applications.



Said marketing leader Jayson Humble,“We’ve launched the line of OnColor WC Choice colorants to help our customers be more cost competitive without sacrificing quality or convenience. These economical solutions typically ship same day, and are supported with the world-class performance, regulatory assistance, and testing services synonymous with PolyOne.”

