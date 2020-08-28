Additives: Unusual Organic-Based Light Blocking Additive for PET Dairy Packaging

What appears to be a novel light blocking additive technology for PET dairy packaging, is the latest addition to the existing portfolio of ColorMatrix Lactra light blocking additive concentrates from Avient Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio. This non-inorganic technology helps customers’ packaging products to comply with new titanium dioxide (TiO2) restrictions in Europe under the EU Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC, and without compromising performance. Avient sources confirm that while the methodology for the technology is known in the industry, the organic material used in Lactra is new and Avient has applied for a patent.
The development was spurred by the increased scrutiny for the potential effects that mineral fillers used in white opaque PET bottles can have on the recycle stream used to create fiber. This latest Lactra technology reportedly offers brand owners and PET packaging converters the ability to achieve over 99.9 percent light blocking in monolayer PET, with high levels of whiteness (L* of up to 94) but with less than 1% TiO2 and less than 4% percent inorganic content. The technology is also available in TiO2 free versions.
Complete with food contact approvals for the European Union and FDA, this new Lactra additive is compatible with the PET recycle stream for fibers, sheet, and strapping. Testing also shows that in established opaque white PET recycle streams, Lactra products are suitable for closed loop bottle-to-bottle recycling. It is commercially available in major regions around the world.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Recycled Plastics Prices Unstable In First Half of 2012
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Recycled plastic prices are plummeting as virgin materials’ prices slide lower and lower.
-
2017: A Mixed Bag for Recycled Plastics Pricing So Far
Volatility in HDPE and PP recycle prices; relative stability for R-PET.
-
Recycling Needs Drive Innovation in Sleeve Labels
Materials suppliers and film processors have been hard at work creating new label offerings compatible with PET bottle recycling.