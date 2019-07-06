  • PT Youtube
7/6/2019

Automation: Compact Automatic Tool Changer For Collaborative Robots

It’s certified for use with UR cobots.

The QC-11 automatic tool changer for robots comes from ATI Industrial Automation and is now certified to work seamlessly with collaborative robots (cobots) from Universal Robots, joining more than 150 products in the UR+ portfolio that offer plug-and-play compatibility with UR cobots.

The QC-11 enables automatic exchange of robotic end-effectors without any manual intervention. Thus, the robot—or cobot—can utilize multiple end effectors in a single process. When coupled, the master and tool weigh less than 0. 55 lb, with a combined stack height of 2.06 in. The small footprint of the QC-11 helps optimize the robot/cobot payload and work envelope while supporting the maximum UR payload of 22 lb. The pneumatically actuated locking mechanism reportedly will not fail during a loss of air pressure.

