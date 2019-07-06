Automation: Compact Automatic Tool Changer For Collaborative Robots

Staff Report
The QC-11 automatic tool changer for robots comes from ATI Industrial Automation and is now certified to work seamlessly with collaborative robots (cobots) from Universal Robots, joining more than 150 products in the UR+ portfolio that offer plug-and-play compatibility with UR cobots.
The QC-11 enables automatic exchange of robotic end-effectors without any manual intervention. Thus, the robot—or cobot—can utilize multiple end effectors in a single process. When coupled, the master and tool weigh less than 0. 55 lb, with a combined stack height of 2.06 in. The small footprint of the QC-11 helps optimize the robot/cobot payload and work envelope while supporting the maximum UR payload of 22 lb. The pneumatically actuated locking mechanism reportedly will not fail during a loss of air pressure.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Robot End-of-Arm Tooling: Making a Big Difference
Often overlooked as a small part of an automation system, clever end-of-arm tooling techniques and designs can improve part quality, heighten efficiency, and eliminate headaches for any molder.
-
What's New at the Show in INJECTION MOLDING
At the big “K” Show next month, top billing goes to new all-electric machines aimed at every segment of the market, from general-purpose to high-end.
-
INJECTION MOLDING AT NPE: Molding Exhibits Show Off Cell Integration with Multiple Processes & Operations
If you’re interested in lightweight composites, IML, LSR, multi-shot, inmold assembly, barrier coinjection, micromolding, variotherm molding, foams, energy-saving presses, robots, hot runners, and tooling—they’re all here in force.