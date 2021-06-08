Bag-Dump Module for Mixers, Blenders, More
Designed to contain dust generated when bulk materials are dumped manually.
A new Bag Dump Module from Munson Machinery, Utica, N.Y. can be installed on the lid of bulk solid mixers, blenders, size-reduction equipment and storage vessels to contain dust generated when bulk materials are dumped manually.
The self-contained module includes a dust hood with hinged door, a blower that draws airborne dust onto the outer surface of two PTFE one-micron pleated cartridge filters, and air nozzles that periodically dislodge accumulated dust, returning it to the vessel below. A removable, safety-interlocked access panel as standard allows inspection or replacement of the filters, while an optional safety-interlocked grate can be removed for access to the receiving vessel’s interior.
The pre-drilled flanges on the rear and sides of the hood allow rapid fastening to mixers, blenders, size reduction equipment, storage vessels, and other equipment having horizontal covers with square openings from 24 to 30 in.
The module is also available mounted on a floor hopper to charge conveyors, or gravity discharge from mezzanines into process equipment or storage vessels.
Construction is of stainless steel finished to industrial, pharmaceutical or food-grade standards, ranging from clean mill finishes to 2B, #4 and #7 mirror pharmaceutical finishes.
