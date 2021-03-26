Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Additives | 1 MINUTE READ

Color & Additive Masterbatches for PCR PET Packaging

Chroma Color has developed additive concentrates that are said to allow for higher levels of PCR PET in packages.
#color

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A new color and additive masterbatch product line from Chroma Color Corp., McHenry, Ill., is specifically designed for use with recycled materials. The first two commercial products are targeted to post-consumer content PET packaging.  

 ▪  ChromaPCRPET reportedly allows brand owners to further increase the levels of PCR within their package, supporting increased Sustainability Goals. It can be used in the production of sheet, bottles and other applications, and is FDA compliant with No Objection Letter (NOL). Chroma masterbatch offerings include correction colors, chain extenders, processing stabilizers and other additives for recycled PET streams. 

Chroma Color offers new line of color & additive concentrates for PCR PET

▪  UltraPET , formulated with ChromaTransparent (a patented carrier technology and based on Chroma’s patented G3) is a highly loaded color concentrate that is said to deliver both lower costs and greater processing flexibility for brand owners and converters. The concentrate can be processed as much lower temperatures than conventional PET pellet concentrates.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry