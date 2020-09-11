Material Handling: Vacuum Conveying Pump Makes Things Simple

Maguire Products Inc. has introduced a vacuum-conveying pump that’s said to be easy to install, operate. The pump can be configured in “mini-central” systems with Maguire’s extremely compact LowPro receivers mounted on multiple blenders. The NVRBE vacuum pump conveys materials to blenders, dryers, or machine hoppers, and multiple pump units may be used in a single system. Its user-friendly features include:

● Clear-Vu dust-collection bin, allowing the operator to see when cleaning is required.

● Filter-safety switch, which minimizes dust contamination. The switch initiates an alarm and stops the blower if the filter becomes clogged.

● Pressure-differential switch that acts as a clogged-filter sensor, stopping the blower if the filter is over 90% clogged .

● Temperature safety switch, which prevents overheating the blower. When the blower temperature exceeds a limit, an air bypass valve opens to cool the blower.

● Air-bypass valve, which prolongs pump life and minimizes power usage by allowing the blower to keep running when no vacuum is called for.

● Quieter operation than positive-displacement pumps.

Like all Maguire systems, the NVRBE vacuum pump comes with a 5-yr warranty.