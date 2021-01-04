Cycle Counter Line Expands

Progressive Components’ (Wauconda, Ill.) newest CounterView cycle counter is now available in both left and right-hand orientations for mounting on either mold half and easier viewing while the mold is in the press. The new High Temp CounterView offers standard performance with the ability to function in higher temperature tools running at a maximum of 375 F (190 C).

Progressive has also introduced the new Retrofit Bracket, which insulates its CVe Monitor or CounterView, for added heat protection. The bracket, which installs within an existing pocket without modification to the mold’s cavity or core half, offers a maximum operating temperature of 410 F (210 C).

CAD geometry for Progressive’s line of cycle counting products is available from the company’s CADalog—its free parts library with downloads offered in multiple formats including SolidWorks, NX, VISI, STEP, Parasolid, ACIS and IGES.

Progressive Components CounterView line of cycle counters has been expanded.