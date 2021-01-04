Cycle Counter Line Expands
Progressive Components has introduced its CounterView cycle counter in left- and right-hand orientations, as well as a new high-temperature counter.
Progressive Components’ (Wauconda, Ill.) newest CounterView cycle counter is now available in both left and right-hand orientations for mounting on either mold half and easier viewing while the mold is in the press. The new High Temp CounterView offers standard performance with the ability to function in higher temperature tools running at a maximum of 375 F (190 C).
Progressive has also introduced the new Retrofit Bracket, which insulates its CVe Monitor or CounterView, for added heat protection. The bracket, which installs within an existing pocket without modification to the mold’s cavity or core half, offers a maximum operating temperature of 410 F (210 C).
CAD geometry for Progressive’s line of cycle counting products is available from the company’s CADalog—its free parts library with downloads offered in multiple formats including SolidWorks, NX, VISI, STEP, Parasolid, ACIS and IGES.
Progressive Components CounterView line of cycle counters has been expanded.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Determine Maximum Mold Cycle Counts
At my first production meeting with my new employer, I was told, “We want you to establish a preventive maintenance program that is based on maximum cycle counts for all our molds.” Then, before I could launch into an explanation of how best to determine maximum cycle counts, I was hit with the follow-up: “So, how many cycles do you think our molds can safely run before we need to clean them?”Leaving my crystal ball at home and unable to get my x-ray vision working, there was no way to answer this question with any real accuracy.
-
Determining Maximum Mold Cycle Counts
The first production meeting with my new employer went something like this: “We want you to establish a preventive maintenance program that is based on cycle counts for all our molds.” Before I could launch into an explanation of how best to determine maximum cycle counts, I was hit with this: “So, how many cycles do you think our molds can safely run before we need to clean them?”Leaving my crystal ball at home and unable to get my x-ray vision working, there was no way to answer that question with any accuracy.
-
The Eight Stages of Mold Repair
While the mold was still being disassembled, two “cleaners” began pulling tooling out of plates and putting them into buckets in preparation for a good scrubbing—and I mean a scrubbing.