End-Effector Kits for CRX Cobots
ATI Industrial Automation offers a variety of end-effector kits for Fanuc CRX cobots.
ATI Industrial Automation has released a series of “CRX-Ready” end-effector kits suited to Fanuc’s CRX collaborative robots (cobots). These all-in-one kits reportedly include all hardware and software needed for system connection. The teach pendant contains simple controls to program the equipment and simplify complex tasks. Through just a few programming adjustments, the ATI end-effectors can be easily repurposed for other applications, the company says.
End-effector kits for Fanuc CRX cobots from ATI Industrial Automation.
Available CRX-Ready kits include these:
• QC-7 robotic tool changer;
• MC-10 manual tool changer;
• AOV-10 axially compliant orbital sander, said to be suitable even for jobs that require a “light touch”;
• CDB compliant deburring blade, a motorless deburring tool for edge deburring, deflashing, chamfering, countersinking and scraping;
• RCV-250 radially compliant deburing tool, designed for removal of flash and parting lines, as well as edge deburring;
• Axia90 force/torque sensor, said to offer high resolution and accuracy at low cost.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Understanding Your Options In Multi-Axis Robots For Injection Molding
With so many choices available today, it’s important for molders to understand the pros and cons of Cartesian vs. articulated-arm robots and how their capabilities overlap more than ever before.
-
K 2016 Preview: Injection Molding
Adapting injection molding to the concept of Industry 4.0 is gaining momentum. At this show you’ll see that the interconnected, integrated “factory of the future” is almost here.
-
INJECTION MOLDING AT NPE: Molding Exhibits Show Off Cell Integration with Multiple Processes & Operations
If you’re interested in lightweight composites, IML, LSR, multi-shot, inmold assembly, barrier coinjection, micromolding, variotherm molding, foams, energy-saving presses, robots, hot runners, and tooling—they’re all here in force.