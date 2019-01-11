Extrusion: Gravimetric Blending & Line Control

New from Moretto is the DLK Gravico continuous loss-in-weight blender with extrusion weight control to maintain consistent extrudate weight per linear unit. Suitable for film, pipe, profiles, and sheet, the system meters up to seven components. Its Navigator 9000 touchscreen control manages extruder hauloff and screw-speed control, as well as air-ring and gauge control. It samples 4000 times/sec while handling throughputs up to 4400 lb/hr.