Extrusion | 1 MINUTE READ

Film Processor Launches First-Ever Mobile App for the Flexible Packaging Industry

Calculating, converting, and planning is now easier and faster than with new app from Polykar.  

Polykar, an innovative, world-class manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions in North America based in Montreal, has announced the official launch of PolyApp, a brand-new free app for iPhone and iPad (iOS) devices. For the first time, all industry calculators used daily are now available in one centralized location.

Developed for production planners, extrusion operators or sales reps working for a converter or distributor, PolyApp allows users to prepare orders and do dimensional calculations for the specific product (rolls or boxed) being designed, manufactured, quoted or purchased. Calculations are all done quickly, within a matter of seconds after entering specifications.

“As an innovative company, we saw the opportunity to provide a unique platform for those in the flexible packaging industry,” explained Amir Karim, President and CEO of Polykar. “PolyApp offers the convenience of having all calculation tools packaged in one place. We hope this app will be appreciated and used by many in our industry.”

App for Flexible Packaging

Tested by industry experts, PolyApp features seven easy-to-use tools including: Liner Dimension, Weight/1000, Film Thickness, Order Planning, Yield, Roll OD & Footage, and Blow Up Ratio.

The tools replace the constant use of spreadsheets and website calculators guaranteeing its users greater productivity and accuracy.

PolyApp can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store by searching for “PolyApp” or by clicking here. The app is available in English and will be available in French at a later date.

