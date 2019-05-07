Film/Sheet: Web Gauging Products for Sheet, Film

Indev-ACT has developed a series of new web-gauging product for film and sheet.

• BetaMIKE: Enhanced basis weight measurement performance is achieved with a unique high-resolution electrometer. BetaMIKE measurement is said to be faster, more accurate and able to quickly discern streaks in high resolution, while also providing tight machine direction and advanced process control. BetaMIKE is also available for high-temperature thickness measurement within the in-line thermoforming processes.

• Beckhoff PLC applications: Said to be a robust control platform for seamless integration into existing plant automation systems, it delivers fast, responsive supervisory control and Auto Profile Control (APC) performance.

• Advanced Auto Profile Controls: Precise die mapping and fast die-zone control produces flat profiles, reduced scrap and increased productivity.

• EnvisionULTRA 4K HD HMI software: High-resolution graphics that deliver a powerful, intuitive insight into quality and productivity. Its ease of use ensures high operator utilization and effective process management.

• Terahertz Measurement: This new measurement technology is proving to be a market game changer. Its direct thickness measurement and compact single-sided form factor means it can fit into tight locations, providing a single scanner solution where multiple frames are used today. Net result is higher accuracy, reduced maintenance and lower cost of ownership compared to conventional O-frame differential scanners. This sensor is ideally suited for multi-layer polymer and direct coating thickness measurement.

• IrMIKE: Film and sheet can be measured to high accuracy with IrMIKE; a safe, reliable, single-sided, non-ionizing, compact measurement platform.

• ShadowMIKE: A structured light optical thickness sensor for sheet and foam applications. This compact, non-nuclear sensor offers precise direct thickness measurement irrespective of the product’s composition. Its high-resolution, non-contact measurement provides an ideal replacement for legacy contacting gamma gauges.

• DataMart: This SQL-based historian and SCADA system stores high-resolution scanner data and process measurements for straightforward archiving, retrieval and analysis.