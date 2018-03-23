Foam Blow Molding Advances to Commercial Use

W. Muller USA is announcing the first commercial success for its foam blow molding technology. This technology, which was first revealed at NPE2015, utilizes a special head with two small vertical extruders for the solid inner and outer skins of the three-layer structure; the blow molding machine’s main extruder provides the center foam layer. A special feature of this process is that nitrogen gas is injected into the head, rather than the extruder barrel.

Muller’s news is that it has sold its first foam coextrusion head; the customer is Cimplast S.A.C.I. in Paraguay, which plans to use the head to mold 20-L agrochemical containers. Advantages of the foam-core process are not only lightweighting but also faster cycles, according to Muller.