Foam Blow Molding Advances to Commercial Use

W. Muller’s three-layer coextrusion head, with nitrogen gas injected in the center layer, has found its first commercial application in large agro-chemical containers.

New Product Post: 3/23/2018

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

W. Muller USA is announcing the first commercial success for its foam blow molding technology. This technology, which was first revealed at NPE2015, utilizes a special head with two small vertical extruders for the solid inner and outer skins of the three-layer structure; the blow molding machine’s main extruder provides the center foam layer. A special feature of this process is that nitrogen gas is injected into the head, rather than the extruder barrel.

Muller’s news is that it has sold its first foam coextrusion head; the customer is Cimplast S.A.C.I. in Paraguay, which plans to use the head to mold 20-L agrochemical containers. Advantages of the foam-core process are not only lightweighting but also faster cycles, according to Muller.

NPE2018 Exhibitor

W. Muller USA Inc.

Booth: W1983

View Showroom

Editor Pick

All-Electric Wheel & Recip-Screw Blow Molders

Wilmington Machinery offers machines for small bottles, large handleware, and industrial parts.

New Product

New Software Gives Plastics Manufacturers Visibility and Control

Five New Material-Optimized Injection Molding Screws

Foam Blow Molding Advances to Commercial Use

All-Electric Wheel & Recip-Screw Blow Molders

Measurement Systems for Large-Diameter Pipe, Other Extrusions

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.