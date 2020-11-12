Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Masterbatches for PE Film

Two new halogen-free flame retardant masterbatches from Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y., are said to offer outstanding flame retardancy in PE film at low addition rates and compliance with health and environmental safety protection regulations. Halofree 709 and 229 are also said to provide excellent optics and film clarity and can be colored with masterbatches from Ampacet’s color portfolio.

Halofree 709 is rated “excellent” in flammability testing classifications including B2 (DIN4102), VTM0 (UL94) and Euroclass close equivalents. Halofree 229 has been shown to achieve excellent flammability testing classifications including M1 (NFP 92-503). Both masterbatches comply with human health and safety protection regulations including ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001 requirements for risk optimization, environment legislation such as 94/62/EC (European Packaging and Packaging Waste directive) and ROHS; REACH and automotive norm VDA 232-101 (Global Automotive Declarable Substance List).

Both products reportedly are suited for use in a broad range of flexible applications, including carpet backing, industrial packaging materials, ceiling insulation and under-roof liners for homes, railway stations and stadiums.