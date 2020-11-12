Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Consumer Products | 1 MINUTE READ

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Masterbatches for PE Film

Ampacet’s new Halofree 709 and 229 boast outstanding flame retardancy in PE film at low addition rates.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Two new halogen-free flame retardant masterbatches from Ampacet Corp., Tarrytown, N.Y., are said to offer outstanding flame retardancy in PE film at low addition rates and compliance with health and environmental safety protection regulations. Halofree 709 and 229 are also said to provide excellent optics and film clarity and can be colored with masterbatches from Ampacet’s color portfolio.

 

Ampacet now offers halogen-free flame retardant masterbatches for PE film

 

Halofree 709 is rated “excellent” in flammability testing classifications including B2 (DIN4102), VTM0 (UL94) and Euroclass close equivalents. Halofree 229 has been shown to  achieve excellent flammability testing classifications including M1 (NFP 92-503). Both masterbatches comply with human health and safety protection regulations including ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001 requirements for risk optimization, environment legislation such as 94/62/EC (European Packaging and Packaging Waste directive) and ROHS; REACH and automotive norm VDA 232-101 (Global Automotive Declarable Substance List).

Both products reportedly are suited for use in a broad range of flexible applications, including carpet backing, industrial packaging materials, ceiling insulation and under-roof liners for homes, railway stations and stadiums.

 

 

Related Topics

RELATED CONTENT

  • Materials

    To succeed in Detroit, it’s not enough for polypropylene-based TPO elastomers to be low-cost, lightweight, easily processable, and recyclable. They also have to look good for the life of the vehicle.

  • Recycling E-Plastics New Material Stream Brings Its Own Set of Problems

    Brominated flame retardants restrict its use. Most now goes to China, but new recycling processes promise to ‘clean up’ e-waste.

  • Enhancing Biopolymers: Additives Are Needed for Toughness, Heat Resistance & Processability

    Plastics are going “green,” but they will need some help to get there. Biodegradable polymers derived from renewable resources are attracting lots of interest and publicity, but that enthusiasm is counterbalanced by persistent questions of availability, cost, performance, and processability. All these issues are inter-related: Increasing demand will lead to more capacity, which will presumably lead to lower prices. But the foundation is market demand, which ultimately depends on whether biopolymers will have the performance properties and processability to compete with existing non-renewable plastics.

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature