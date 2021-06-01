Heat-Activated Purging Concentrate Designed for Toughest Applications

The latest addition to a well-known line of purging compounds from Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas is said to offer the same performance and cleaning power of Asaclean purging compounds, but blends seamlessly using a processor’s own production resins. The new, heat-activated Asaclean Plus Grade concentrate has been designed with processors’ toughest applications in mind. It is also touted for its ease-of-use and exceptional efficiency. Asaclean Plus Grade is available to trial and order starting June 1st , 2021.

Noting that customer demand drove the R&D of this product, company v.p. Phani Nagaraj said, “Customers have been asking for an easy-to-use product that excels in difficult applications. For years, the injection molding market has been asking for an effective solution for purging hot runners and high cavitation tooling. Extrusion & blow molding plants have been asking for something that really performs with their existing processing temps/MFRs. Plus Grade delivers in these areas along with other applications such as screw & barrel cleaning, on the fly color/material changeovers, contamination removal, and depending on your production resins, shut down & sealing. Plus can be mixed in with the production resin of your choice and is compatible with a broad range of resins. It's also an excellent cleaner with low-residue formula and its purging power can be tailored using a concentrate ratio based on individual applications. Plus super-charges your own resins but lives up to the reputation and performance of Asaclean’s strongest cleaning grades…I think people who trial Plus will be very pleasantly surprised by the results."

An early-adopting customer at a custom molding shop in the southeast saw a 62.5% reduction in scrap on their hot runner changeovers when they started a purge program using Asaclean Plus Grade. Plus has been shown to be a preferred grade for high-cavitation molds, caps & closures, and other hot runner applications. According to the customer’s plant manager Ray D., “This stuff was pretty shocking to me because, one, it was just so easy …and two, it cleans incredibly well.” He also was impressed with how Plus provides value in shipping and storage. “It can’t get any easier than PLUS Grade, and a little goes a very long way”

Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas’ new Plus Grade purging concentrate excels at custom molder’s shop.

Leading up to the official launch, Plus was tested at several large extrusion & molding shops and saw results consistent with those seen at the custom molder. National sales manager, Rob Palmisano, said that customers are seeing dramatically faster changeover times on difficult changes. “We saw one customer go from black ABS to clear PC in one-barrel capacity. That was very eye-opening for us. We’ve also seen excellent results in film & sheet extrusion. Plus can fill the die completely edge-to-edge and is very easy to displace. Additionally, my team has been blown away by the performance in clear applications. It’s our best low-residue grade yet.”