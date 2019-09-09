Heating/Cooling: ‘World’s Smallest’ Cartridge Heater

Staff Report
Turk+Hillinger is introducing at the K 2019 show in Düsseldorf (Oct. 16-23) what it calls “the world’s smallest heating cartridge for standard voltages.” The new heating elements are available in lengths of 10 to 150 mm, with a diam of 2 mm, max. surface load of up to 70 W/cm2, and max. sheath temperature up to 750 C (1382 F). These cartridges are offered for both low-voltage and standard voltage up to 250 V. One potential application is in small hot-runner nozzles.
