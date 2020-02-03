  • PT Youtube
2/3/2020

Injection Molding: Nonreturn Valves Get Improved Wear Protection

Wittmann Battenfeld showed upgraded check valves at K 2019.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

At the recent K 2019 show in Germany, Wittmann Battenfeld presented its new generation of nonreturn valves with increased wear protection by “casement armoring.” Wittmann also says these valves benefit from improved flow design.

 

Improved rheological design is also cited for Wittmann Battenfeld’s new check valves.

