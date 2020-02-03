Injection Molding: Nonreturn Valves Get Improved Wear Protection

At the recent K 2019 show in Germany, Wittmann Battenfeld presented its new generation of nonreturn valves with increased wear protection by “casement armoring.” Wittmann also says these valves benefit from improved flow design.
Improved rheological design is also cited for Wittmann Battenfeld’s new check valves.
