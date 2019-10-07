Injection Molding: Tiny Cavity-Pressure Sensor Shrinks Further

Staff Report
At the K 2019 show in Düsseldorf Oct. 16-23, Kistler will display an even smaller version of its ultra-compact cavity-pressure sensor, model 9239A. The new version of this non-contacting sensor has a 2.5-mm front contact surface, trimmed down from 3.0 mm previously.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Injection Molding: Speed, Automation & Integration
Hot buttons at the show will be multi-component molding, in-mold labeling/decorating (IML/IMD), in-mold assembly, medical molding, liquid silicone rubber (LSR), micro-molding, and high-speed packaging.
-
Switch Over To Consistent Quality
A new process-control method picks up variations in melt quality and viscosity during the injection phase and equalizes them within the same shot.
-
Detect When Equipment Needs Maintenance—Before It’s Too Late
New technology to debut next month at NPE warns when preventive maintenance is needed, before equipment failure disrupts production.