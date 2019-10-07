  • PT Youtube
10/7/2019

Injection Molding: Tiny Cavity-Pressure Sensor Shrinks Further

Kistler’s ultra-compact sensor gets even smaller.

At the K 2019 show in Düsseldorf Oct. 16-23, Kistler will display an even smaller version of its ultra-compact cavity-pressure sensor, model 9239A. The new version of this non-contacting sensor has a 2.5-mm front contact surface, trimmed down from 3.0 mm previously.

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

