Injection Molding: Tiny Cavity-Pressure Sensor Shrinks Further

At the K 2019 show in Düsseldorf Oct. 16-23, Kistler will display an even smaller version of its ultra-compact cavity-pressure sensor, model 9239A. The new version of this non-contacting sensor has a 2.5-mm front contact surface, trimmed down from 3.0 mm previously.

