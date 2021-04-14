Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Jomar Injection Blow Molding Machines

Jomar offers injection blow molding machinery for a number of situations and markets.

If you want the injection blow molding (IBM) machinery that global brands turn to in the pharmaceutical, health care, personal care, beauty, food, beverage and household product markets, you want a Jomar machine. For over 50 years, we have been perfecting IBM technology, process controls, as well as tooling and turn-key solutions. We have an IBM for every container or part, every production level and every budget. Call us for full details.

Jomar Corp.

115 East Parkway Drive

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Ron Gabriele

609-646-8000

jomarcorp.com

injection blow molding machine
