Materials: Broader Range of Biobased and Recycled Resins to Debut at K 2019

Global distributor and compounder of technical thermoplastics and TPEs Albis Plastics GmbH, (Albis Plastics Corp. is in Duncan, S.C), is among several companies to feature an expanded portfolio of biobased and recycled resins and compounds at K 2019, including its own expanded line of Altech Eco recycled nylon 6 and 66 compounds with near-to-prime quality and good price-performance ratio for automotive and E&E sectors. Other new offerings include:

▪ Circulen and Circulen Plus, the new family of ‘circular economy’ products from Houston-based LyondellBasell. These are low density biobased PP and PE resins with renewable hydrocarbon bases, recovered from sustainable biobased resources such as used and residual oils. These are approved for use in the manufacture of food packaging.

▪ Quality Circular Polymers (QCP) post-consumer recycling products which are now part of LyondellBasell's existing Moplen PP and Hostalen PE product families. They are targeted towards high quality applications, including cosmetics and suitcases.

▪ Austria’s MGG Polymers products made from PC/ABS, ABS, HIPS and PP granules that generally come from processed electrical and electronic waste (WEEE).

▪ U.K.’s MBA Polymers post-consumer ABS, PP and HDPE which are produced from plastics rich shredder residue from recovered vehicles.

▪ Durethan Eco flame-retardant nylon 66 reinforced with 20% glass fiber which has a recycled element as a sustainable resource and the PBT blends in the Pocan ECO range which contain a specially treated post-consumer PET as the blend partner, from Lanxess, Pittsburgh, Penn. They are targeted to premium parts (e.g., white goods), with properties and quality levels that are said to be almost indistinguishable from those made with virgin materials.

