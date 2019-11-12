Materials Handling: Drying, Blending, Conveying News at K 2019

Plastic Systems, an Italian-based supplier of plastics auxiliaries that has just established a U.S. headquarters in Atlanta (see Starting Up), introduced several new products at October’s K 2019 show in Dusseldorf.

Plastic Systems introduced a mobile multi-dryer system with a single controller at K 2019.

The most prominent new entry is a modular system of one to 10 honeycomb-rotor desiccant dryers, each with its own hopper. A single PLC control system, described as very user-friendly, allows for drying different resins simultaneously via independent, self-adaptive control for each hopper of material level and drying-air temperature, dewpoint and airflow. The compact system can be mounted on a trolley (as shown here) or stationary.

Also new is the Gamma batch gravimetric blender for up to eight components. It has new PLC controls for use in extrusion or injection molding.

New receivers for a central conveying system have PLC controls that can be monitored or controlled remotely via smartphone or tablet. (This capability is being made available for all the company’s products.)

A new automatic manifold distribution system has an optional weighing system that calculates resin usage.

New Easy Way 4.0 supervisory system collects and stores operating data for all injection machines and auxiliaries in a plant—including those from other suppliers. The display can be customized to reflect the machine layout. This PC-based system also provides remote control capabilities, such as start, stop and reset.