Materials: Multi-Resin & Process Economical Purging Compound

A chemically-reactive purging compound said to be ideal for range of plastics and processing equipment has been launched by Slide Products, Inc., Wheeling, Ill. Based on a brand new technology Econo-Purge is said to quickly, economically and effectively remove old resin (including PVC, EVA, POM, HDPE, LDPE, PP and other polyolefin compounds), and color residue in extrusion, injection and blow molding operations.

Said company president Michael Muth, “Econo-Purge is a great, new, economical alternative for plastics processors who want to reduce the time and cost of purging and getting their equipment back on line as quickly as possible. It is not only a lower price point than most purges, it also works extremely fast, significantly reducing the hidden cost of machine downtime.”