Materials: Nylon 66 for Automotive Lightweighting

A new glass-reinforced nylon 66 with improved energy absorption is said to outperform traditional glass-filled nylon 66, reducing noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), and absorbing impact energy from crashes. Developed by Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials, Vydyne R433H, is designed to reinforce down-gauged steel and aluminum used in vehicle body-in-white (BIW) structures, helping reduce weight without sacrificing safety or comfort.

Use of the material in the BIW structure reinforces sheet metal, helping manufacturers shave substantial weight and improve efficiency. In electric vehicles, where lightweighting and NVH reduction are especially important, R433H also reportedly works well in battery frame and housing applications. Said Ascend’s sr. v.p. of technology Vikram Gopal,

“The BIW accounts for nearly half the weight of a vehicle. Balancing a reduction in weight with passenger comfort and safety has been a technical challenge. We’re excited to bring a solution to market that meets manufacturers’ drive toward efficiency with the consumer’s desire for a safe, comfortable driving experience.”