Materials: PC, ABS and Blends with Up to 50% Recycled Content for Broad Range of Applications

A UL-recognized, high-performance line of engineering compounds contains 35-50% recycled content for processors, brand owners and OEMs with sustainability initiatives, yet still follows the stringent controlled ranges and behaviors expected of prime materials. The new ReStart product line from Star Plastics, Inc., Ravenswood, W.Va., is designed for use in electronics, lawn & garden, household appliances and any other application that typically required PC, FR PC, ABS, or PC/ABS. True to the company’s core business of custom color compounding, the new ReStart materials are customizable to all colors.

Said director of sales Chuck Hoop, “As a custom compounder and material supplier, we felt it was our job to find a solution that not only gives recycled materials a new chance at life but also provides brand owners with sustainable options that don’t sacrifice performance,” said Director of Sales Chuck Hoop. He noted that ReStart is an opportunity for companies to reduce waste, meet sustainability objectives and deliver a quality part.

Star Plastics has first-hand knowledge of formulating with recycled-content feedstock, according to technical lead James Holland, who was instrumental in developing the ReStart line. “We are skilled in qualifying various recycled material feed-streams. The Star team understands the physical and performance characteristics, and have the ability to find their value as feedstock.”