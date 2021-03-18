Metal and Halogen Free Heat Stabilizer for Nylon E&E Applications

A metal and halogen free heat stabilizer for nylons used in electrical and electronic (E&E) applications that reportedly provides sustained protection in a temperature range of 248 F/120 C to 338 F/170 C is newly available from Germany’s Bruggemann (U.S. office is Newton Park, Penn.). Providing electrically neutral stabilization, Bruggollen TP-H2062 is said to prevent contact corrosion while at the same time maintaining the mechanical properties of the compounds even after long-term aging.

The new TP-H2062 is available as a dust-free, highly dispersible masterbatch. Depending on the application, its dosage can be adjusted to meet a wide range of temperature levels and profiles. Compounders supplying the E&E industry have for long been searching for a metal and halogen free heat stabilizing additive to preserve the integrity of nylon components at elevated temperatures as well as electrical properties like CTI, without causing electrical corrosion.

According to Bruggemann, TP-H2062 reportedly overcomes the drawbacks of both classic copper iodide and phenolic based antioxidants. The first mentioned offer a superior long-term protection for nylons all the way up to 356 F/180 C, but they contain halogens which can promote electrical corrosion as a reason for component failure, being highly critical for sensitive sensors, connectors and similar applications. This is not the case for phenolic based additive packages, but their protection capability rapidly decreases at temperatures above 248 F/120 C, losing their effectiveness beyond 302 F/150 C.

Said additives product manager Kristina Frädrich, “With our new Bruggolen TP-H2062 we are now able to offer a highly efficient and cost-competitive product, satisfying an urgent need of the industry. It is a powerful addition to our heat-stabilizer portfolio for E&E applications.”