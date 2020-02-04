  • PT Youtube
2/4/2020

Mixing: Skid-Mounted Powder Induction & Mixing System

Rotor/stator generates a powerful vacuum without external pumps.

The  Model HSM-405SC-25  from Ross is a new inline high shear rotor/stator mixing system incorporating Solids/Liquid Injection Manifold (SLIM) Technology.  Unlike conventional eductors, the SLIM rotor/stator generates a powerful vacuum without external pumps, and pulls powders directly into the mix chamber, promoting instantaneous wet out under high shear conditions.  Mounted on a multipurpose skid with load cells, actuated valves and level switches, the pictured HSM-405SC-25 recirculates into a 400-g jacketed tank and is controlled from a 15-in. industrial PC with Windows.

 

Ross High-Shear Mixer

 

 

 

 

 

 

