Mixing: Skid-Mounted Powder Induction & Mixing System

The Model HSM-405SC-25 from Ross is a new inline high shear rotor/stator mixing system incorporating Solids/Liquid Injection Manifold (SLIM) Technology. Unlike conventional eductors, the SLIM rotor/stator generates a powerful vacuum without external pumps, and pulls powders directly into the mix chamber, promoting instantaneous wet out under high shear conditions. Mounted on a multipurpose skid with load cells, actuated valves and level switches, the pictured HSM-405SC-25 recirculates into a 400-g jacketed tank and is controlled from a 15-in. industrial PC with Windows.
RELATED CONTENT
-
How to Clean Screws Nondestructively
Maintenance departments often clean screws wrongly, causing serious and expensive damage.
-
Recycling E-Plastics New Material Stream Brings Its Own Set of Problems
Brominated flame retardants restrict its use. Most now goes to China, but new recycling processes promise to ‘clean up’ e-waste.
-
How to Select the Right Pelletizer
To find the best solution for your production requirements, start with assessing the status quo, as well as defining future needs. Develop a five-year projection of materials and required capacities. Short-term solutions very often prove to be more expensive and less satisfactory after a period of time.